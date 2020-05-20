CPPD: Woman shoots man with shotgun after altercation in Church Point

A Church Point woman is under arrest after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux, Denise Lyons, 44, is charged with attempted second degree murder.

Chief Thibodeaux says the shooting happened at 323 S. David Street at approximately 5:15 a.m. That’s where a man was shot in the shoulder with a shotgun. The chief says Lyons, who lives two blocks down the street from the vicitm, went to the home and shot the man as a result of an altercation the evening before. The altercation was under investigation by police.

Chief Thibodeaux says the victim went to the hospital in stable condition.

Lyons was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.