Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Covington Catholic bus involved in fatal crash in Kentucky on return from March for Life rally

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

A charter bus carrying students from a Catholic high school collided with a car Saturday morning in northern Kentucky, killing the car’s driver, police said.

The crash on the AA Highway in Campbell County happened around 7:20 a.m. as the bus was bringing Covington Catholic High School students back from the March for Life rally in Washington D.C., WLWT-TV in Cincinnati reported.

The driver of the car was not immediately identified by Campbell County police. Two people on the bus were taken to hospitals for treatment, and others suffered minor injuries.

The Archdiocese of Covington said in a news release that the bus was carrying students and chaperones back from the rally.

Last year a group of students from Covington Catholic attending the same annual anti-abortion rally drew national attention for an encounter with a Native American man.

Widely-shared video of the encounter showed one of the students, Nicholas Sandmann, and the Native American man, Nathan Phillips, standing close to each other, with the young student staring and at times smiling at Phillips as he sang and played a drum.

Media commentary in the aftermath depicted the students as racially insensitive.

Sandmann and Phillips later said they were both trying to defuse tensions among conflicting groups converging at the Lincoln Memorial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories