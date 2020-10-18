Coronavirus cases and deaths rising rapidly in America

Coronavirus infections are surging across several states — and the national trajectory is worsening. CBS News Lilia Luciano has the latest on the current outbreak.

COVID’s latest surge relentless tonight, hitting almost all of America.

In New York , a coronavirus crackdown.

Officials break-up an illegal gathering at a banquet hall. Health officials ban a wedding where 10-thousand were expected guests

“We have to move fast jump on that viral spread cluster.”

Michigan breaks its record for the biggest weekly jump in cases. deaths now top 7-thousand.

“People are dying. People are out of work and there is no relief in sight. Our numbers keep getting worse.”

Ohio also set a pandemic record for the most infections in a single day.

“We don’t want to scare people. this thing has roared back to life.”

Twenty-six states are in the red zone for new infections.

In all, thirty-eight states have new cases trending up. Nationally over the last week, new cases jumped eighteen percent…averaging 51-thousand a day.

Five states have positivity rates higher than twenty percent, especially shocking: South Dakota’s rate: thirty-six percent.

And Iowa, just under fifty percent.

Wisconsin now a hotspot where one in four covid tests is positive.

“It can happen to anyone.”

15-year old Ava Pennycook is still battling long-haul covid symptoms three months after testing positive.

“I fumble over my words, the body aches, the hot flashes. The headaches”

A warning from former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb telling face the nation – it’s going to be a tough holiday season.

“We have two or three very hard months ahead of us. i think this is probably going to be the hardest phase of this pandemic.”

As COVID touches every part of american life, Alabama football coach Nick Sabin testing negative now and back on the sidelines as another coach comes back another one sits out after facing backlash for wanting to pack a 90-thousand seat stadium; Florida gators coach Dan Mullen now announcing he is COVID positive.

Without a vaccine, America is bracing for what could be a very rough fall and winter.

Holiday travel, colder weather and more gatherings inside make it easier for the virus to spread.

There’s also the wildcard of flu season.

Officials are hoping all the health measures will be enough to avoid more and stricter lockdowns.