Complaint leads to discovery of explosive device, drugs, guns and bomb-making material in Louisiana

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office

RESERVE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint last week.

Officers made their way to a home in Reserve around 9:30 p.m. on October 18.

An investigation ensued into the possible “theft of an electric panel and a boat anchor.”

The investigation continued and officers found something in the front yard.

That is where an explosive device was found and from there a SWAT team was called to the scene.

The SWAT team “neutralized the device” and authorities sought out a search warrant.

With a search warrant in hand, officers entered the home of 32-year-old Charles R. Lanoue.

A search of the home uncovered these items:

  • Bomb manufacturing material
  • Methamphetamines
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Several guns,
  • Electric panel
  • Boat anchor
Images courtesy of St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office

“Lanoue confessed to making the explosive device and placing the device at the Reserve home,” according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 32-year-old was arrested and charged with:

  • Theft $1000 – $5,000 (felony)
  • Criminal trespass– immovable property
  • Theft – less than $1,000 (misd)
  • Two counts of manufacturing and possession of a bomb (felony)
  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (felony)
  • Prohibited acts
  • Drug paraphernalia (misd)
  • Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited
  • Possession of marijuana 1st offense (C2A (misd)
  • Illegal carrying of weapon with CDS

Lanoue is currently behind bars and bond has been set at $394,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar