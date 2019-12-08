Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Coast Guard searching for overdue aircraft in the Gulf of Mexico

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

The Coast Guard is searching for two people aboard an overdue helicopter that likely crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, Saturday.

The tail number of the helicopter is N79LP and the owner is Panther Marine, the Coast Guard reports.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard District Eight received a report at 10:37 a.m. from Panther Marine that the helicopter crew did not reach their destination.

The passengers were transiting from one offshore platform to another but Panther Marine lost communications when they were 10 minutes from landing.

The crews last known position was 13 nautical miles west of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders
  • Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew
  • Coast Guard Station Venice Response Boat-Medium boat crew
  • Panther Marine

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Some clouds. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories