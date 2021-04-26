Class action lawsuit filed against LSU and Tiger Athletic Foundation

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Seven women file a class action lawsuit against Louisiana State University in the U.S. District Court.

The former and current LSU students reported sexual assault, harassment, domestic violence, and stalking to LSU employees. They seek damages and injunctive relief against LSU and Tiger Athletic Foundation.

They are represented by Karen Truszkowsk of Michigan-based Title IX law firms Temperance Legal Group and Elizabeth Abdnour Law and New Orleans-based Katie Lasky Law.

“We have filed an action on behalf of the young women who have bravely come forward, the young people who are still afraid, and every young person who has had the dream of going to LSU. The campus culture at LSU is broken. Until the priorities shift back to the mission of this university, the flagship school of Louisiana, to educate and support young people in their journey to better themselves, our clients will not stop in their quest for change,” Truszkowski says.