Typical early October weather is here to stay for Acadiana this week with very warm afternoons and cool nights ahead. Each day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s, while lows at night should turn cool as they drop into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances look slim to none for the next week. Humidity levels will remain low today leading to very warm but comfortable weather conditions the rest of the week and through much of the weekend. Summer-like heat and humidity could be in store for Acadiana early next week. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

