LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – City of Scott hosts annual National Day of Prayer this Thursday, May 6th from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

This event will be held at the Scott Event Center located at 110 Lions Club Rd, Scott, LA 70583.

There is no intent or obligation to join a particular church and this event is free to the public.

Contact (337) 233-1130 with any questions.