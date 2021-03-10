Church Point Police asking for assistance in locating missing woman

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Church Point Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman reported missing Tuesday night.
According to Chief Dale Thibodeaux, Megan Jones, 20, was last seen around 11 p.m. on March 9, 2021 in the 700 block of S. Main Street in Church Point.
Thibodeaux says that Jones has a Level 2 Mental Disability, is very trusting and will communicate with anybody.
She is described as being 4’9″ tall and has black hair with blonde down the center.
Jones was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red & black flannel button-up top, blue jeans, red & white tennis shoes and a black hat.
Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Church Point Police Department at (337) 684-5455.
