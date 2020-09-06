Chevron set to give 8,000 gallons of gas and $15,000 in gas gift cards to relief efforts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) – Chevron has announced that they will be giving away 8,000 gallons of gas and $15,000 in gas gift cards to local citizens and first responders in Cameron Parish, starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The giveaway is in collaboration with Louisiana Coastal Relief Recovery, Retif Oil and Fuel and a Chevron distributor.

Residents and emergency personnel are invited to stop by the “Giving Back to Cameron Parish” distribution site. Each household will receive up to 20 gallons of free gasoline and a gas gift card.

The distribution site is located at the intersection of LA-384 and LA-27 across from 2746 LA-384 in Bell City.

Fuel and gas cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to as many people as possible, in order to meet their fuel needs, according to Chevron.

Chevron has donated $500,000 to various organizations providing hurricane relief to Cameron and Calcasieu Parish.

The organizations include the American Red Cross, the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and Louisiana Coastal Relief and Recovery.

Chevron is also coordinating employee supply drives and matching employees’ charitable contributions.