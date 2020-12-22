Chances of house fires increase during winter months

(KLFY)- Each year during the winter months, there is an increase in the number of fires related to various forms of heating and or electrical overloads as people try to stay warm.

Alton Trahan with Lafayette Fire Department adds, “In the past two weeks, we’ve responded to seven home fires.”

Two weeks ago, in Carencro, the Brown family lost their home of eight years.

The exact cause of the fire has not been released.

Ethel Brown says it’s particularly heartbreaking during the holidays.

“We are coping. Our lives were saved. We will celebrate as usual. Giving thanks to God for the blessings we do have,” continues Brown.

Trahan says as the temperature drops, the potential for a house fire goes up.

Trahan warns, “If you use a space heater, make sure you are awake, in the room where it is on. Plug it directly into the wall, don’t fall asleep with it on. Don’t sleep with a gas stove on. That is an open flame.”

This time of the year, Trahan says, holiday decorations can play a role in devasting house fires.

“Inspect Christmas lights. Don’t plug too many into each other,” explains Trahan.

The Brown family says even though the fire took their material things.

They still have each other this holiday season.

“The blessing is everyone got out. No lives were lost,” says Pat Brown.