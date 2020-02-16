Live Now
CDC: Coronavirus continues to pose worldwide threat

WASHINGTON, DC. (Nexstar) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Coronavirus continues to pose a worldwide threat.

But US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says for Americans, so far, there’s nothing to worry about.

Morgan Wright reports from our exclusive DC bureau.

We’re using the full force of the US government in order to help and protect the American people.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the Trump Administration is ready to prevent the spread of COVID-19… the coronavirus spreading quickly throughout parts of China.

Azar says there are only 15 confirmed cases in the US… and his agency has a two-part strategy to prevent more.

We’re pursuing both angles – what we call aggressive containment – which is the efforts to keep it out but also the aggressive mitigation preparation.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the virus is likely to last beyond this year.

You can start to think of it in a sense like the seasonal flu. The only difference is we don’t understand this virus.

Scientists are still trying to determine the virus’ severity… how it’s transmitted… and if it can spread from someone before they start experiencing symptoms.

Lawmakers like Alabama Senator Doug Jones… and Maryland Congressman David Trone… are optimistic HHS and the CDC will contain the virus.

Doing what they can to make sure we minimize anything here in the country.

I think they’re all over this one, knock on wood.

Secretary Azar says the greater risk to someone’s health this time of year remains the flu… something that kills tens of thousands of Americans each year.

Azar says that’s why practicing good hygiene is so important.

Wash your hands with soap and water, don’t touch your face, cough into your elbow

Reporting in Washington, I’m Morgan Wright.

