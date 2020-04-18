Caroline & Company reopens among “safety shopping guidelines”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Caroline & Company is open for business at their new location while complying with “safe shopping guidelines.

The owner, Charlotte Cryer, says they are thrilled to see their customers again since the last couple of weeks they were doing a lot of website orders.

Now at their new location on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, Caroline & Company couldn’t be any happier to finally re-open their doors to all their customers.

They are still following “safety shop guidelines” by monitoring the capacity and having their employees wear personal protective equipment.

The owner says, “We have hand sanitizer, and we have marked off areas around the registster to allow six feet distance between customers.”

They are also transitioning to apple pay and offering PPE to reduce physical contact between employees and customers.

She says about 95% of her customers today came prepared by wearing masks and gloves.

“We’re going to continue to provide a safe enviornment and our employees. I do feel like this going to be kind of like the new normal. So we’re adapting and we’re going to do everything we can to comply,” she concludes.