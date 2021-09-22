BVD to hold annual Bayou Fest and Boat Parade this weekend

Bayou Vermilion District is holding its annual Bayou Fest and Boat Parade on Saturday, September 25th.

More information the annual Bayou Fest and Boat Parade can be found by clicking HERE.

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.| Drop off your paddle craft or claim your rented vessel at Vermilionville’s boat corral (300 Fisher Road, Lafayette, LA 70508) then park your car at Southside Park on 2201 Robley Drive. As they are not allowed to provide shuttles, they suggest using the buddy system: leave one vehicle at Southside Park, drive one to the start at Vermilionville.



10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. | Begin loading your craft into the water

11:30 a.m. | Parade departs Vermilionville led by Grand Marshal Renny Redmond

11:45 a.m. – 1:20 p.m. | Drop-off vessels at Camellia Canoe & Kayak Launch for half parade option

2:15 p.m. | Parade departs Camellia Canoe & Kayak Launch led by Grand Marshal for Southside Park

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Bayou Vermilion District Mini-Festival at Southside Park (due to social distancing) | Food by La Cuisine de Maman, beverages (including our special Floatilla Ale by Bayou Teche Brewing,) games, and more!

4:00-6:00 Music at the park with Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys.