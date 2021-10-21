Businesses respond to boycott Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La, (KLFY)– Bishop John Milton, of Imani Temple”This boycott is about a rising of consciousness of the disparities of economic and financial well-being of the people of our area.”

John Milton says there is a great disparity in the income levels of those that live on the northside of Lafayette versus the southside.

“There are the have and the have nots. There’s too many times we simply overlook or do not believe that we can do something about it.”



Black-owned business photographer, James Wilson’s business is located on University Avenue. He thinks the boycott might help bring change.

James Wilson, Photographer”I feel like if they want people to shop with black-owned businesses inside Lafayette that would help being that majority of the Northside is Black people and the majority of Black-owned customers are Black. We don’t want the economy on the Northside to drop any lower,” James Wilson said.

The protest is supposed to start on Black Friday and last through the holiday shopping season.



“There be no purchases inside the parish of Lafayette if possible.”

“It’s more than just the pandemic. it’s more than just the financial stress that people are under. It’s systematic because for many people these conditions have existed for centuries.”

Wilson is encouraging people to shop on the northside to continue the conversation about helping the economy,” Wilson explained.

“I feel like if you can and if you don’t want to drive all the way out to different cities for business, find a friend, find a family member who got something going on. And for this holiday season shop with them. Let’s not go on Amazon and try to find something we’re trying to build our economy so let’s keep it in the community,” Wilson said.