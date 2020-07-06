Bubba Wallace, NASCAR respond to President Trump’s claim that noose incident at Talladega was a ‘hoax’

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver at the Cup Series level, has had to respond to all types of claims that the investigation into a noose found in his garage was fabricated.

On Monday, he responded to a “hoax” claim directly from President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted about Wallace and asked the driver to issue an apology for the incident, and added that NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate Flag from races has “caused the lowest ratings ever.”

Wallace sent out a response encouraging love over hate. The No. 43 driver captioned the tweet, “To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins.”

Here’s his message: