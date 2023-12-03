BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man has died in a single-vehicle crash, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call from a passing motorists shortly before midnight on Saturday. The call was in regards to a possible single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Doyle Melancon Extension, Breaux Bridge. The crash claimed the life of Theodore “Teddy” Landry, 41 of Breaux Bridge.

Officials said an investigation revealed Landry was traveling south on Doyle Melancon Extension when he left the roadway and struck a tree. Landry was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing and toxicology results are pending.

