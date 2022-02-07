NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — 13 days after Sean Payton announced that he was stepping away from the New Orleans Saints, the team has reportedly named his successor.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced on Twitter that the team has informed defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that he will be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Allen has served as the team’s DC since 2015, transforming the Saints’ defense from one of the worst in the NFL to one of the league’s best.

Allen previously served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14.

He was one on an impressive list of candidates that interviewed for the head coaching vacancy in the weeks following Sean Payton’s departure.

No word yet on Allen’s contract details.