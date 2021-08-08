Breaking News: Lafayette Police and State Police respond to shooting along Johnston Street

In Lafayette, Police respond to an early morning shooting along Johnston Street in the parking lot of a local nightclub.

Louisiana State Police and Lafayette Police are on the scene.

Law enforcement have been canvassing the area for several hours.

The parking lot of The District Event Center is temporarily closed off for traffic and pedestrians, as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

KLFY News was informed by officials that there was shooting.

Police would not confirm whether the shooting was fatal.

Officials say the incident is currently under investigation.

We’ll bring you more information as details become available.