Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

BPSO: Drone footage shows tornado damage in Louisiana

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP)- Drone footage on Saturday revealed damaged landscapes and devastated property following a tornado and severe storms in the State of Louisiana.

Earlier on Saturday, firefighters found the bodies of an elderly couple near their demolished trailer, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said via Facebook.

The winds were so strong that the home was moved 200 feet from its foundation.

The deaths of the victims, who were the in-laws of a parish deputy, bring the storm-related toll in the state to three after a 75-year-old man was killed in Oil City, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Raymond Holden was in bed when the tree fell on his home, crushing him.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington told The Associated Press that a truck driver and a Benton police officer had a close call after being shocked by a downed power line.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport estimated that a tornado, with about around 135 mph (217 kph) winds, touched down in Bossier Parish.

Authorities said at least seven people have died as severe storms sweep across various parts of the U.S. South, bringing high winds and unrelenting rain.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Crowley

49°F Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories