LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Public schools are closed in Livingston Parish due to bomb threats. Livingston Parish Public Schools released this statement with details about the closure.

This morning at 5:14 AM multiple employees and schools received a threatening email, alleging bombs placed in schools. This email has been reported to the State Fusion Agency and apparently went out across our state. We are working with the state and local law enforcement regarding the threat. While we do not believe the threat is credible, LPPS refuses to place our staff and students in potentially unknown situation. As a result, LPPS is canceling all classes and activities for Monday Aug. 28, 2023 including after school activities. We anticipate returning to school on Tuesday Aug. 29 and we will keep all persons informed moving forward.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said they “are conducting perimeter searches now.”

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.