Bolden Road residents in Palmetto plan their next steps after EF3 tornado

(KLFY)- Only days removed from a devastating EF3 tornado, St. Landry Parish residents are already picking up the pieces of their lives, on the road to recovery.



Parish President Jessie Bellard adds, “It’s encouraging to see our parish step up. There are people cooking. MedExpress is here for any medical needs.”

Where pieces of homes were once scattered, now looks relatively clear as Palmetto residents work to put Saturday morning’s deadly tornado behind them.



“If you look around you can see where neighbors, families, and friends all come together going through anything they can salvage. Whatever is not salvageable, we are hauling in dumpsters right now,” Bellard says.



Bellard and his staff continue their work from Bolden Road, assessing damages while making plans for the future.



Bellard continues, “We are going from house to house looking at damages and documenting. We need to get paperwork started.”



Resources are made available to those effected by the EF3’s impact.

Bellard asks residents to take advantage of those resources and get the proper help needed.



“I’ve signed an emergency declaration for our parish. That is going to trigger help from the state. Visit damage.la.gov to upload as many pictures as you can. That will help us assess what is going on,” explains Bellard.



If you need any assistance you are asked to call St. Landry Parish Government officials.

To complete an online Damage Assessment Form, visit damage.la.gov.



