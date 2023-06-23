YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Two people are under arrest in Lafayette Parish following the discovery of body inside a vehicle, authorities said.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrested 19-year-old Angel Arrellano Cortez and Gerardo Bojoquez Zamora, 28, Thursday morning in connection with the homicide, which occurred Thursday near the 300 block of Austin Road.

Cortez and Zamora were each charged with Second Degree Murder and subsequently booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Angel Arrellano Cortez

Gerardo Bojoquez Zamora

The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.