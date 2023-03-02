JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — More information has come after a man was fatally shot after he reportedly fired a gun at Jefferson Parish deputies from a gas station bathroom over the weekend.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators released new details regarding the shooting, including body cam footage of the incident.

Deputies say the shooting stemmed from a man requesting help on Behrman Highway in Terrytown, near the road’s intersection with Carol Sue Avenue. The man, who was also receiving assistance for two flat tires, claimed someone was trying to kill him.

That’s when detectives say the man ran into a nearby gas station and became disruptive. When deputies entered the store, they requested Veal to leave the store multiple times but refused and a struggle ensued.

Video shows the two deputies grabbing Veal by the arms and holding him, against the counter.

After that, video shows the suspect throwing down one of the two deputies who was holding him against the counter. When that happens, the suspect then is shown on video pulling a gun from his waistband, putting the other deputy in a headlock and pointing it at the deputy’s head.

Body camera footage shows both deputies were able to draw their guns as well and the suspect ran to the gas station’s bathroom.

We’re told on several instances, the man came out of the bathroom and again, pointed the gun at deputies.

At some point gunfire was exchanged. We’re told Veal fired one shot while JPSO deputies fired 16.

Veal was killed from his wounds.

The coroner’s report Veal suffered six wounds. Sheriff Lopinto says the results of the toxicology report possibly revealed Veal’s paranoia after testing positive for THC, methamphetamine and amphetamines.

