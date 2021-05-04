Bill tackling “World’s oldest profession” in the spotlight at Louisiana State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rep. Mandie Landry says it’s time the ‘world’s oldest profession‘ goes legit in Louisiana.

On Tuesday, Landry’s bill that would repeal “certain prostitution-related offenses,” is scheduled to be heard by the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice.

That bill is HB67 and it is one of the bills being heard this morning at the Louisiana Capitol.

HB67 has been deferred and Shannon Heckt has details below:

