Bill tackling “World’s oldest profession” in the spotlight at Louisiana State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rep. Mandie Landry says it’s time the ‘world’s oldest profession‘ goes legit in Louisiana.

On Tuesday, Landry’s bill that would repeal “certain prostitution-related offenses,” is scheduled to be heard by the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice.

That bill is HB67 and it is one of the bills being heard this morning at the Louisiana Capitol.

A couple of notable bills in the Criminal Justice Committee this morning. One would do away with life without parole for juvenile offenders and a bill looks to decriminalize certain prostitution offenses. #lalege pic.twitter.com/a7VMCBzgPb — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2021

A woman who says she’s a third generation sex worker says as a black woman she does not know who to run to when she finds herself in danger in her line of work. She was arrested in a sting operation. — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2021

Rep. Mandie Landry is presenting her bill and this is what the representative has to say:

She says this is the first time a bill like this has been proposed. The bill would keep people over 18 from being arrested for engaging in consensual sex for money. This won’t regulate it, only decriminalize. — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2021

She says when sex work is criminalized the workers can’t go to law enforcement when they are a victim of a crime. She clarifies this does not cover trafficking. She emphasizes trafficking is a crime and will stay illegal. — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2021

HB67 has been deferred and Shannon Heckt has details below:

Rep. Bacala has asked @votelandry to voluntarily defer the bill. — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2021