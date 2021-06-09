Bianca Plant discusses mental health, lifestyle changes, and prostate cancer

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Nearly half of American men will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

About 233,000 will be diagnosed with Prostate Cancer with the other top cancers being Skin & Colorectal Cancer.

Prostate cancer death rates are decreasing annually, regular check-ups can detect cancer early, and lifestyle changes are your best defense to decreasing cancer risk.

Taking 10,000 steps daily to reduce cardiovascular disease, 7-8 hours of sleep per night, replace animal-based fats with plant based (eggs, nuts, avocados), check your mental health regularly, quit smoking, include 40g fiber like brown rice, oatmeal, whole grain bread, fruit & vegetables (especially tomatoes), & include isoflavones (tofu, chickpeas, peanuts, and soy) that reduce risk of prostate cancer.