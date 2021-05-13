LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 1st Better Business Bureau BBQ Cook-Off will be held at Parc International on May 15th from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Food samples will be provided and YOU vote for your favorite.

People’s Choice winner announced during the Awards at 2:30 p.m.

Dustin Sonnier and The Wanted will be providing musical entertainment.

Adult Tickets are $10 and kids tickets are $5.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/better-business-bureau-bbq-cook-off-tickets-150572316853 to learn more, purchase tickets, sign up to be a vendor, or a cooking team.