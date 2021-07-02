BBR Creative Advertising Agency is looking for nonprofits to benefit from CreateAthon

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — BBR Creative is participating in CreateAthon, A nationwide program where marketing industry leaders provide pro bono work for nonprofit organizations. During a 24-hour timeframe this September, BBR will shut down regular agency operations to focus the team’s time and talents on a marketing marathon for selected nonprofit partners.

BBR is selecting three 501(c)(3) nonprofits to partner with during the 2021 CreateAthon event, and any Louisiana nonprofit can apply via the portal on the company’s website through July 16. Selections will be made by the end of the month. Organizations can apply for support including, but not limited to, graphic design, media planning, social media, public relations, event creative, marketing collateral, advertising campaign materials and more to benefit the nonprofits, meeting their specific marketing needs and furthering awareness of their individual causes.