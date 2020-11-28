BBB: Stay safe shopping online this holiday season

(KLFY) – It’s time to start shopping this holiday season.

However, because of COVID-19, looking for that perfect gift may just be a click away.

President of Better Business Bureau, Jillian Dickerson, adds, “We’re definitely seeing a rise in online shopping with some local businesses especially going from Black Friday into Small Business Saturday into Cyber Monday.”

2020 has brought many changes to our normal everyday lives.

Amid a global pandemic, shopping is looking different this holiday season as some customers are staying home to find that perfect gift.

“We are seeing more people offering online deals or curbside pickup if purchased online in light of a pandemic. It’s a way businesses are working to be helpful towards consumers,” explains Dickerson.

The BBB says to make sure the website you’re using is secure before you enter any personal information.

Agents warn with just one click, hackers can easily take over.

“HTTPS and a lock icon on the address bar. If you don’t see the icon, do not use. That is not a secure website,” continues Dickerson.

Whether you decide to mask up to shop or stay home in your jammies, the BBB asks all customers take some time to do a little research before buying the perfect holiday gift.

Dickerson adds, “If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Also, don’t fall for photos, that doesn’t always mean the offer is good.”



Better Business Bureau