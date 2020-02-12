Baton Rouge Fire Department responding to fire at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – An Exxon Representative sent this statement: “[The] ExxonMobil volunteer fire team members are responding to a fire at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery. There are no injuries. Our focus is on extinguishing the fire as quickly and safely as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this incident may have caused.”

A spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery, located on Scenic Highway, has caught fire.

According to the Curte Monte, BRFD is not picking up anything on the air quality monitor.

“Exoxn has their own fire department and they haven’t requested the Baton Rouge Fire department’s [help], but as a precaution BRFD is monitoring the air quality,” Monte said.

The cause is the fire is unknown at this time. Monte says he is unaware of any injuries.