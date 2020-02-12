Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Baton Rouge Fire Department responding to fire at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Courtesy: WVLA)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – An Exxon Representative sent this statement: “[The] ExxonMobil volunteer fire team members are responding to a fire at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery. There are no injuries. Our focus is on extinguishing the fire as quickly and safely as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this incident may have caused.”

A spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery, located on Scenic Highway, has caught fire.

According to the Curte Monte, BRFD is not picking up anything on the air quality monitor.

“Exoxn has their own fire department and they haven’t requested the Baton Rouge Fire department’s [help], but as a precaution BRFD is monitoring the air quality,” Monte said.

The cause is the fire is unknown at this time. Monte says he is unaware of any injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Foggy. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Areas of fog. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Low clouds and fog. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Areas of fog. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar