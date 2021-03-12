Basin Arts to re-opening their gallery featuring work from BARE WALLS local artists roster

Basin Arts will re-opening their gallery with a group exhibition featuring artwork from the BARE Walls Artist Roster this Saturday, March 13, 2021, 2:00-8:00 pm as part of Downtown Lafayette’s Second Saturday Artwalk.



BARE Walls is an art subscription service, operated through Basin Arts, which turns “BARE”

business walls into gallery space. The program provides an affordable way for businesses to have

a creative and dynamic workspace while providing residual income to working artists in our

community. This group exhibition features a collection of work from our BARE Walls Artist Roster featuring local artists who produce creative work in a range of media and subject matter.

For more information on the exhibition opening event and the BARE Walls program click here.





