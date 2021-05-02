St. Mary Parish Sheriff confirms death of Baldwin shooting victim

KLFY News 10 photographer on scene in Baldwin

11:09 am Saturday Update:

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reports that detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred
Saturday morning on Main Street in Baldwin.

One victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Sheriff Smith states that the identity of the victim is being withheld until family has been notified.

_________________________

According to Baldwin Police Department Facebook posting “motorists please avoid Main Street at this time. We are dealing with an emergency.”

Baldwin police issued the notice around 8:50 am on Saturday.

St. Mary Sheriff’s Office provided crime scene assistance.

KLFY News 10 has a crew enroute to the scene.

We’ll have updates as information is provided.

