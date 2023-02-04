LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) is warning residents of a scam that has surfaced in the area.

CPSO said that victims reported receiving a phone call that said that a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear for jury.

The caller, who uses the name of a currently employed CPSO deputy, then instructs the victim to purchase a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest.

CPSO said that this is a scam and they want residents to know that the majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person, however, in some circumstances a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CPSO said that under no circumstance will that officer ask for money or any form of payment.