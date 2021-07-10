Attorney General Jeff Landry’s statement on the death of Webster Parish Deputy Billy Collins



BATON ROUGE, LA (KLFY) – Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement on the tragic death of Webster Parish Deputy and part-time Doyline Police Officer William “Billy” Collins:

“Today, I join my fellow citizens in mourning the tragic death of Webster Parish Deputy and part-time Doyline Police Officer Billy Collins. Our men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day, and last night Officer Collins paid the ultimate price. I thank his family for his faithful service to the community and pray for God’s blessing on them during this difficult time.”

____________________________________________________________________

DOYLINE, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say an officer has died after being met with gunfire while responding to a disturbance call.

The Webster Parish sheriff told a news conference that officer William Earl Collins Jr. died just before 8 p.m. Friday. Collins was also a deputy but was working as a patrol officer for the village of Doyline.

Two other deputies also responded to the scene but were not hurt. The suspect barricaded inside the home for several hours after the shooting.

News outlets report two loud bangs were heard before the suspect was taken into custody.

The sheriff didn’t identify him but said he was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.