AT&T to support nurses and doctors with three months of free service nationwide

(KLFY) AT&T is providing three months of free wireless service to nurses and doctors across the country who’ve been on the frontlines battling COVID-19.

On Sunday night, during John Krasinski’s latest episode of “Some Good News,” AT&T shared some good news with frontline nurses and physicians by surprising them with free wireless service on the nationwide network built exclusively for first responders, called FirstNet.

Now, the company is keeping good news going by spreading that offer to nurses and doctors all across the country.

“Tonight’s ‘Some Good News’ shined a light on our healthcare heroes,” said Jeff McElfresh, CEO, AT&T Communications. “They are working around the clock, on the frontlines to combat the COVID-19 health crisis. We want to be there to keep them connected. And that’s exactly what FirstNet delivers.”

Nurses and physicians already on FirstNet Mobile – Responder plan will automatically receive the 3-month service credit1 on a smartphone or tablet line of service.

Starting Monday, April 13, new subscribers are also eligible, connecting them to reliable critical communications with always-on priority access to the network, with fastest overall nationwide network experience.2

In addition to three months of free service, nurses and physicians signing-on to FirstNet can get a $200 activation credit3 when activating a new FirstNet Ready™ smartphone on a new FirstNet Mobile-Responder plan.