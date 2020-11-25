ATC: Lafayette’s bars under modified Phase 2 restrictions due to increased COVID-19 positivity rate; Cease on indoor consumption

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Lafayette Consolidated Government released a letter sent from Alcohol and Tobacco Control stating the parish’s bars must be under revised restrictions due to a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Between Nov. 12 and 18, Lafayette Parish’s COVID-19 test positivity rate increased to 11. 8 percent from 10.2 percent in the previous week.

“Considering the above, Lafayette Parish is now subject to the new restrictions set forth under the recent proclamation and thus no longer approved to operate under Phase Three guidelines,” said the ATC’s letter to the Lafayette mayor-president’s administration.

According to state orders, if a parish exceeds 5 percent positivity rate for two consecutive weeks, the bars in that parish shall cease all indoor, on-premises consumption.