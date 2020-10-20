Another Foggy Morning for Acadiana this Tuesday

Once again, areas of dense fog are forming across Acadiana as visibility could drop below 1 mile in some areas this morning. Similar to yesterday, the foggy morning will be followed by a very warm, humid, and mostly quiet afternoon. I lowered rain chances down to 10% as shower activity looks very slim today.

