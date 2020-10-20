Once again, areas of dense fog are forming across Acadiana as visibility could drop below 1 mile in some areas this morning. Similar to yesterday, the foggy morning will be followed by a very warm, humid, and mostly quiet afternoon. I lowered rain chances down to 10% as shower activity looks very slim today.
Another Foggy Morning for Acadiana this Tuesday
Abbeville69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Generally clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 3 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Generally clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent