Ambassador Caffery closed due to a fatal crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Both northbound and southbound lanes of travel for Ambassador Caffery at Guilbeau Rd. have been shut down due to a major crash that happened around 1:45 a.m. A dump truck traveling northbound on Ambassador Caffery impacted two vehicles before hitting a pole.

Lafayette Fire Department officials confirm the driver did not survive.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking commuters to find an alternate route this morning. The road will remain closed until power and the damaged pole is restored in the area.

