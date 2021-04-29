All of Acadiana less vaccinated than the state average

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Fewer people are getting vaccinated in Acadiana than in most of the state. That’s according to the data collected this afternoon from the CDC.

Statewide 27.6% percent of people are fully vaccinated. That’s below the national average of 30%.

According to data collected Thursday afternoon on the CDC COVID data tracker, in Acadiana parishes, the percentages of people vaccinated range between 16.1% and 23.4%.

Lafayette is the most vaccinated parish in Acadiana but falls behind other metropolitan areas like Baton Rouge and New Orleans. 23.4% of the Lafayette Population was vaccinated

St. Mary Parish and Acadia Parish both recorded 21.8% fully vaccinated. Acadia also had the only above-average data set with more of the population 65 and older vaccinated (69.6%) than the state average (66%).

Iberia Parish rounded off the top of parishes that were above 20% vaccinated with 20.4%.

All this data can be found on the Louisiana Department of Health website. Zooming in you can see down to the percentage of people vaccinated in your neighborhood. For example, between the corners of Dulles Drive and Ambassador Caffery and Rue du Belier and Ridge Road, 29% are fully vaccinated.

The LDH website tracks percentages of those vaccinated down to the neighborhood

St. Landry Parish was close to 20% vaccination with 19.5%, but other communities measure much further behind. In fact, Louisiana has stopped asking the federal government for its full allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine due to dwindling interest since the Johnson& Johnson vaccine was put on temporary pause.

Carol Hayes received her vaccine at a near-empty Morse clinic and told News 10 she expected more people. “This was easy. I expected a line, but there isn’t one. I’m very disappointed,” she said.

Evangeline and St. Martin Parishes shared an average of 17.1% vaccinated. 16.6% were vaccinated in Vermilion Parish, and Jefferson Davis Parish had the lowest percentage vaccinated at only 16.1%.

Percentages collected April 28

The data is changing every day, and the exact percentages listed above will quickly be outdated so keep up to date with the updated numbers here.