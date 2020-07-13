Alabama man completes 1,000 mile walk to honor George Floyd

One man’s long journey calling for justice is over. Terry Willis walked from Alabama to Minnesota.

It took him almost 6 weeks.

He left the Mall of America on his home stretch Sunday.

Hundreds of people walked with him.

His final destination was the George Floyd memorial.

Willis says the video of Floyd on the ground made him want to highlight the need for change, justice, and equality.

“I feel great, I feel good, I feel all the love. I feel all the support for me people. Right here, Right now. I have never felt this and I feel it right now.”

Willis also got a special honor.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey declared Sunday Terry Willis day.