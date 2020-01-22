Alabama Hunter finds dog trapped in hole
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A dog was found this morning on the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area of Baldwin County.
The dog was found trapped in a hole. A hunter found the animal Monday morning off of Highway 112. He suspects the dog had been in the hole for a prolonged period of time.
If you recognize the dog please call 251-213-3896.
LATEST STORIES
- The Advertiser: Judge to hear arguments to remove protection for Confederate statue in downtown Lafayette
- Tarp no longer covering body at Hard Rock collapse site
- Video: Inmate punches Florida deputy in the face multiple times
- Soccer players union promises to defend Olympic protesters
- Alabama Hunter finds dog trapped in hole
Abbeville45°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 15 mph E
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas42°F Overcast Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia46°F Few Clouds Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent