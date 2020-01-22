Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Alabama Hunter finds dog trapped in hole

Top Stories

by: Blake Brown

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Hunter finds dog trapped in hole in Baldwin County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter finds dog trapped in hole in Baldwin County"

Sunflower Showdown Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunflower Showdown Fight"

Newsfeed Now for Jan. 21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Jan. 21"

Kanye West joins Birmingham Evangelist Scott Dawson at Christian conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kanye West joins Birmingham Evangelist Scott Dawson at Christian conference"

NO. 1 IN MERCHANDISE: Whitehouse fans struggle to find Mahomes gear ahead of Super Bowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "NO. 1 IN MERCHANDISE: Whitehouse fans struggle to find Mahomes gear ahead of Super Bowl"

Newsfeed Now for January 20, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 20, 2019"

Make-A-Wish: Bentonville teen going to Super Bowl (KFTA)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make-A-Wish: Bentonville teen going to Super Bowl (KFTA)"

Newsfeed Now for January 17. 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 17. 2020"

Newsfeed Now for January 16, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 16, 2020"
More Newsfeed Now

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A dog was found this morning on the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area of Baldwin County.

The dog was found trapped in a hole. A hunter found the animal Monday morning off of Highway 112. He suspects the dog had been in the hole for a prolonged period of time.

If you recognize the dog please call 251-213-3896.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

45°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

46°F Few Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories