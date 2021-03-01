Active Start to Workweek with Colder Weather Coming Tuesday







Very warm and muggy this Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Fog could be dense across coastal communities to start the day.

Scattered showers and storms will become more likely late this morning and throughout the afternoon as a cold front works through the area today. Rain chances will be at 50%.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s tonight and will continue to fall through the day tomorrow, reaching the lower 50s during the afternoon.





Rains should become even more widespread tonight and through much of your Tuesday morning. Rain chances will decrease during the afternoon tomorrow as Acadiana turns colder. 0.5″ to 2″ inches of rain is possible over the next two days.