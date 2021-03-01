Active Start to Workweek with Colder Weather Coming Tuesday

Very warm and muggy this Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Fog could be dense across coastal communities to start the day.

Scattered showers and storms will become more likely late this morning and throughout the afternoon as a cold front works through the area today. Rain chances will be at 50%.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s tonight and will continue to fall through the day tomorrow, reaching the lower 50s during the afternoon.

Rains should become even more widespread tonight and through much of your Tuesday morning. Rain chances will decrease during the afternoon tomorrow as Acadiana turns colder. 0.5″ to 2″ inches of rain is possible over the next two days.

Cloudy

Abbeville

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
58°F Information not available.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Crowley

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
58°F Information not available.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Opelousas

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
58°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
53°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

New Iberia

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

