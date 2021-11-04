Acadiana Workforce Solutions will host a job and resource fair on Nov. 9

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2021 file photo, a hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. U.S. job growth slowed sharply last month as the highly contagious delta variant disrupted economic activity and employers struggled to find workers. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Job seekers, get ready for the Acadiana Workforce Solutions job and resource fair on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 706 E. Vermilion Street in Lafayette, according to a news release.

Job seekers will be able to get on-the-job training, receive grant money to return to school, job opportunities, assistance with obtaining their GED/HiSET classes along with skills upgrading. This portion of the training will take place at 309 Cora Street in Lafayette.

The event will feature the following:

Career Counseling

Individualized Career Plans

Resume Building

Skills Building (Employability Skills)

Interview Tip

Financial Literacy

Skills Assessment

Guidance & Planning

Labor Market Research

Acadiana Workforce Solutions operates under the division of The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The mission of WIOA is designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training and career services to succeed in the job market.