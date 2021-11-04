Acadiana Workforce Solutions will host a job and resource fair on Nov. 9

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Job seekers, get ready for the Acadiana Workforce Solutions job and resource fair on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 706 E. Vermilion Street in Lafayette, according to a news release.
Job seekers will be able to get on-the-job training, receive grant money to return to school, job opportunities, assistance with obtaining their GED/HiSET classes along with skills upgrading. This portion of the training will take place at 309 Cora Street in Lafayette.
The event will feature the following:
- Career Counseling
- Individualized Career Plans
- Resume Building
- Skills Building (Employability Skills)
- Interview Tip
- Financial Literacy
- Skills Assessment
- Guidance & Planning
- Labor Market Research
Acadiana Workforce Solutions operates under the division of The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The mission of WIOA is designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training and career services to succeed in the job market.