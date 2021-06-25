Acadiana Workforce Solutions Opportunity Event

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting an opportunity event for those who need assistance with finding work and/or going back to school. Adults and youth 16 – 24 will be eligible to get assistance.
Opportunities to:
- Find a job
- Obtain GED/HISET
- Further your education
- Get tuition assistance
- Get a summer job (youth)
- Receive on the job training
- Build your resume
- Obtain career coaching
And much more.
The event is happening Friday, June 25, 2021 at Evangeline Library, located at 916 W. Main Street, Ville Platte, LA from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Contact Krystal Jean-Batiste for more information:
- email – krystal.jean-batiste@acadianaworkforce.org
- text – 337-591-5334