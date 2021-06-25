Acadiana Workforce Solutions Opportunity Event

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting an opportunity event for those who need assistance with finding work and/or going back to school. Adults and youth 16 – 24 will be eligible to get assistance.

Opportunities to:

Find a job

Obtain GED/HISET

Further your education

Get tuition assistance

Get a summer job (youth)

Receive on the job training

Build your resume

Obtain career coaching

And much more.

The event is happening Friday, June 25, 2021 at Evangeline Library, located at 916 W. Main Street, Ville Platte, LA from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Contact Krystal Jean-Batiste for more information: