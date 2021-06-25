Acadiana Workforce Solutions Opportunity Event

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting an opportunity event for those who need assistance with finding work and/or going back to school. Adults and youth 16 – 24 will be eligible to get assistance.

Opportunities to:

  • Find a job
  • Obtain GED/HISET
  • Further your education
  • Get tuition assistance
  • Get a summer job (youth)
  • Receive on the job training
  • Build your resume
  • Obtain career coaching

And much more.

The event is happening Friday, June 25, 2021 at Evangeline Library, located at 916 W. Main Street, Ville Platte, LA from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Contact Krystal Jean-Batiste for more information:

