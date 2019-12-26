Acadiana shoppers head back to stores for exchanges and returns

December 26th was another big holiday shopping day, traditionally known for gift exchanges and returns.



People across Acadiana spent the day after Christmas at malls and shopping centers, returning holiday gifts. Not every Christmas present received is a good one. You know the reasons: it’s the wrong size, it’s the wrong color, or you just don’t like it.



All retail and online stores have their own policies when it comes to exchanges and returns. Make sure you know the store’s policy before taking it back.



“Tried to exchanged a jacket I got for my sister. What was the result of that? The result was there were no more jackets in there like that one, and I had looked online as well, and they said nothing available in that size,” said shopper Dottie Rhodes.



If you still have some things to take back, the experts say keep the original packaging, save the receipt, and take your ID.

According to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation, 68% of holiday consumers will shop the week after Christmas, to take advantage of post-holiday sales and use gift cards.