Acadiana reacts to Stay-at-Home order’s extension

LAFAYETTE, La. — News 10 wants to hear what you think about Governor John Bel Edwards’s stay at home order being extended and the changes on the way when the order is revised on the first of May.

We spoke to people throughout Lafayette who are mostly ready to get some sense of normalcy back in their lives as long as they feel safe.

“We’ve done already a month almost of this, and another 15 days, I can handle it, but I worry about the rest,” explained Justin Lancon, he’s an essential worker who does lawn care.

With Louisiana’s governor extending his stay at home order to May 15, people in Acadiana are antsy for when phase one reopening will begin.

“I’m hoping that it’s no longer than a month from now, but I’m not really sure,” admitted Dawn Dugas who just finished a jog outside since her gym is closed.

While going outdoors is still possible, people are longing for more activities they once enjoyed, like restaurants which the governor said will soon allow people to eat “to go” orders outdoors without wait staff.

“I’m excited for it to come back, definitely,” said Dugas. “It will give us something to do on weekends, especially.”

Lancon urged small businesses, corporations, and even energy workers need any relief they can get now, “It’s kind of hard already with businesses closing down, some of them going to foreclosure, bankruptcy, and it’s hurting the economy.”







Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery..

Another change under Governor Edward’s May stay at home order will require all employees of a business who have contact with the public wear a mask. All other citizens are strongly encouraged to wear one whenever with someone outside your household.

“I hope everybody follows the orders of the governor,” remarked Julio Hernandez who admitted he’s mostly unaffected in the trucking profession. “Stays home for the next 15 days. If he extends it, hey, it’s your life. It’s either your life or if you want to continue to do you, then do you.”