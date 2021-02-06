Acadiana frontline hero’s next stop is Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV

(KLFY)- It’s the Chiefs vs the Buccaneers.

It’s Super Bowl LV.

This year’s game may look a little different than years’ past but in the stands, there will be “fans”; heroes who have been on the COVID-19 frontlines since day one.



“It’s unbelievable the compassion we are getting. The work Ochsner does is incredible,” Cithy Charles continues.



Charles, Director of Environmental Services at Ochsner Lafayette General will be one of the few fans in Raymond James Stadium.

She says when she received the news, she was shocked and left speechless.



“I was like Oh my gosh, are you serious. They told me plans, what we needed to do, and how I have to prepare,” Charles says.



Even more excited than Charles is her husband, she says, who is currently stationed in Kansas City and an avid Chiefs fan.



Charles explains, “I stepped away and called him. He will have to come to Tampa with me. He said say yes right away.”



With over 20 years of healthcare experience, Charles adds going to Tampa Bay and attending the game is an honor because she is looking forward to sitting with other heroes hoping to show that together we can get through anything, even a global pandemic.



Charles adds, “It means the world. We can share our practices, share stories, lean on each other, and know we are not alone.”



