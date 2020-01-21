Live Now
A Very Cold Tuesday Morning, Staying Sunny and Chilly

Tuesday is off to one of the coldest mornings we’ve seen in Acadiana in quite some time as temperatures continue to fall into the lower 30s. A light breeze is pushing wind chills into the 20s! Similar to yesterday, the afternoon will be sunny and chilly with highs in the lower 50s. Conditions shouldn’t be as breezy as Monday. Temperatures tonight look to fall back into the lower 30s as clouds start to increase for Acadiana.

Clear

Abbeville

34°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

34°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

35°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories