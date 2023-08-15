FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana’s Catholic community gathered together along Bayou Teche to celebrate another Fete Dieu Du Teche eucharistic procession.

Hundreds were in attendance to celebrate one of the most important central Catholic beliefs with Christ’s presence in the Eucharist.

Brother John Paul with the Community of Jesus Crucified said,

“It is so great to have that prominent and so well celebrated.”

In past years, the procession down the Teche typically started in Leonville and made its way down south. This year, the event started in Franklin and made its way north. It stopped in Baldwin, Charenton, Jeanerette and ultimately finishing in New Iberia.

Kim Hardey assists in the procession every year and talked about the event and how important it is for the Catholic faith.

“It shows the world that god’s not dead and the catholic church is doing well. There are still a lot of people who love and believe our teaching and love the Eucharist and what to do this,” said Hardey.

At each stop, a rosary and benediction ceremony was held with hundreds in attendance.

Kenneth Schmidt and his family participate in the event every year.

“We get to come out here and be visible to the community to profess our faith and bless the sacrament in the eucharist and join together and have a good day,” said Schmidt.

Multiple schools celebrated with the procession like Our Mother of Peace Elementary from Church Point. Eighth grader Major Lavergne talks about it being a great experience.

“It was a great to be able to see the procession of the priest and the body of Christ,” said Lavergne. “I am so happy our school got to come here. I’d love to come back again.”

Plans to expand Fete Dieu Du Teche are in the works for a new route as the event becomes bigger every year.