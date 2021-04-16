8 dead in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility, shooter dead

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says eight people died from injuries “consistent with gunshot wounds,” and at least seven others were hurt in a shooting on Indy’s southwest side Thursday night.

Five were taken to the hospital by ambulance that officers knew of, and two were treated and released at the scene. It’s unclear if all of them were shot. lMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook said others took themselves to the hospital and police were still working to get an accurate count.

The shooter is dead, according to Cook. She says it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“There are going to be people out there who are emotionally upset and we need to support them,” Cook said. “We understand there are a lot of moving parts and we ask for your patience as we gather the most accurate information.”

Previously, IMPD had said four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but a Friday morning news release upped the number to five.

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said in a statement Friday he ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until April 20.

This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb

Officials will give an update at 10:30 a.m. ET. NewsNation will stream the event in the embedded player.

Hundreds of people are employed at that FedEx location. It’s unclear how many were working at the time.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” a FedEx statement released just before 4 a.m. ET said. “Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

One of the victim’s family members spoke with NewsNation affiliate WXIN and says his niece was in her car when a gunman started shooting at her vehicle.

“She called as I was asleep at home. She said there was a shooting in the FedEx. So we just drove from Brownsburg,” said Parminder Singh, the uncle of one of the victims.

She was shot in the arm, but he says she’s okay. Singh says she did not know who the shooters were.

Another man, Ian Johnson, says that his wife works in the facility. She texted him to tell him that there was an active shooter at the facility. She is still inside the facility as of the time of this report and tells him that she is OK.

“I communicated for a while and it went silent for a while, so I came here just to see what was going on and she texted me, ‘I’m okay,'” Johnson said.

A worker told WISH-TV he heard several gunshots and saw a man with an automatic rifle.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

NewsNation affiliate WXIN contributed to this story